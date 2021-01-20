Advertisement

Nitro Police Chief takes oath of office

Jan. 19, 2021
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Nitro’s newest police chief took the oath of office Tuesday night.

Chief Chris Fleming was sworn in by Mayor Dave Casebolt at the City Council meeting.

Fleming took over as chief on Dec. 18.

He replaces Bobby Eggleton, who was elected as Putnam County Sheriff.

Fleming has been with the Nitro Police Department for the last 18 years.

