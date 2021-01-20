Provider suspended after COVID-19 vaccines found unusable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health has suspended a vaccine provider after learning it potentially mishandled 890 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the ODH, SpecialtyRX, a vaccine provider in Columbus that is not part of the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership program, was given 1,500 vaccines to vaccinate residents at eight long-term care facilities before the new year.

After giving out the first doses, SpecialtyRX had 890 doses left. The company was looking into a transfer of the doses to another provider when it was discovered they had not been appropriately monitoring temperatures in their refrigerator and freezer.

The Ohio Department of Health requires all vaccine providers to check and record the minimum and maximum temperatures of cold storage refrigerators and/or freezers each workday.

The ODH Immunization Program started an investigation after they learned about this and discovered the 890 doses were not viable.

Any future allocations for SpecialtyRX have been halted by ODH. The provider has also been told to not administer or transfer any of the affected doses and to keep them quarantined in both units until next steps are given.

The first doses the company gave out were viable, but for the second dose, the long term care facilities will have to coordinate with another provider which will likely be the local health department.

