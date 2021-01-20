Ravenswood mayor unveils plans for marina

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ravenswood, the Jackson County small town, has big plans for the place they call home.

Mayor Josh Miller on Tuesday presented those plans at the Ravenswood City Council meeting for the park that currently occupies the bend in the Ohio River where Ravenswood sits.

“Point the camera at the bridge. Tell me that is not one of the most beautiful bends in the Ohio River,” Miller said.

Since Miller was 10 years old he has heard people say a marina should occupy the bend where Ravenswood sits.

The renditions show the plans for that marina with a gas station, a concrete amphitheater, a sports complex across the road, a place to rent kayaks and jet skis, and even a zipline across the adjoining river.

“When this becomes a destination, you start to see that ripple effect. You’ll see you hotels and restaurants,” Miller said.

Miller said the economy for small towns with industry, like their aluminum plant, and small businesses is changing with e-commerce such as online shopping.

He said industry comes and goes but something like this will outlast each spring, summer, and fall people will occupy the marina.

“I love our small businesses and I think the ones in our town in Jackson County are going to survive but there is no doubt the economy is changing and this type of economy is the future for a small river town like Ravenswood,” Miller said.

As far as financing, Miller said there’s funding for these type of projects at the federal and state level, as well as through local municipal bonds.

“It’s nice to have big dreams, but if you can’t execute them then all they are is dreams,” Miller said.

He is also looking to open the project to public-private partnerships such as restaurants and shops that would occupy space inside the park.

“If we open it up to public private partnerships, that changes the game,” Miller said.

These dreams benefit residents, too. Kristi King remembers how much she enjoyed the jet ski races she went to with her son at the river.

“It would be wonderful. I mean, my son and I would definitely enjoy it. I think it would bring in a lot of people into this small community,” King said.

Miller said he hopes to have restaurants and businesses occupy spaces within the park creating private-public partnerships.

The mayor is working with consultants to bring those plans to life. He said the project will take a few years to get underway.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.