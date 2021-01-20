Sheriff | Major drug dealer arrested

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A major drug dealer has been arrested, according to the Wayne County Sheriff, Rick Thompson.

A search warrant took place Tuesday night in the area of Route 75.

Sheriff Thompson says the search warrant stemmed from a lengthy investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Deputies found approximately 452 grams of crystal methamphetamine, nine grams of heroin and over $24,000.

Investigators say Joshua May and his girlfriend, Jillian Merritt, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver - heroin, possession with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more - methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin and pseudoephedrine altered.

The Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and the Kenova Police Department also assisted.

