Advertisement

Storage units damaged by fire

Nine storage units were damaged by fire Tuesday night in Henderson.
Nine storage units were damaged by fire Tuesday night in Henderson.(Point Pleasant Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine storage units were damaged by a fire Tuesday night in the Henderson community of Mason County.

Point Pleasant Fire Officials say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Smith St. and Locust St.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word right now how the fire started. It is not clear how much damage was sustained to the contents of the individual units.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump issues farewell address
President Trump issues farewell address
COVID-19 vaccination clinics for ages 65+ to be held in W.Va.
Governor Justice holds press conference
Age to get COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia moves to 65
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on...
Student charged in connection to Capitol riots appears in court

Latest News

Urban Meyer smiles with wide receiver Parris Campbell during the Michigan game last month.
Urban Meyer headed to NFL
Cabell County has voted on a blended school reentry plan.
Cabell County School board votes on reentry plan
Hurricane Fire & Rescue says the crash happened around 1:05 a.m. along Rt. 60 near Buff Creek.
Driver suffers minor injuries after serious crash in Hurricane
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., calls President Donald Trump’s speech Wednesday afternoon “the...
U.S. Sen. Manchin describes breach of Capitol by rioters