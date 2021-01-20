Storage units damaged by fire

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine storage units were damaged by a fire Tuesday night in the Henderson community of Mason County.

Point Pleasant Fire Officials say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Smith St. and Locust St.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word right now how the fire started. It is not clear how much damage was sustained to the contents of the individual units.

