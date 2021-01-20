Three militia members charged with plotting Capitol breach

CINCINNATI (AP) - Federal authorities presented new details on Tuesday about three self-described members of a paramilitary group who are the first to be charged with plotting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said a Virginia man, Thomas Edward Caldwell, appeared to be a leader of the effort.

He, and a man and woman from Ohio were all charged with conspiracy and other federal counts, the first to be charged with conspiring.

The FBI collected social media messages, photos and video to identify them.

The FBI said that Oath Keepers is a paramilitary group that believes in a “shadowy conspiracy” to strip Americans of their rights.

