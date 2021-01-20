Advertisement

Three militia members charged with plotting Capitol breach

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Federal authorities presented new details on Tuesday about three self-described members of a paramilitary group who are the first to be charged with plotting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said a Virginia man, Thomas Edward Caldwell, appeared to be a leader of the effort.

He, and a man and woman from Ohio were all charged with conspiracy and other federal counts, the first to be charged with conspiring.

The FBI collected social media messages, photos and video to identify them.

The FBI said that Oath Keepers is a paramilitary group that believes in a “shadowy conspiracy” to strip Americans of their rights.

