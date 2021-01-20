Two COVID-19 deaths in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, two people in the 70 to 79-year-old age range passed away. The total number of deaths is now at 22.

Five additional confirmed and two probable cases are being reported on Wednesday.

Meigs County has 85 active cases currently and 1,108 total cases since April.

Another hospitalization has been reported and 58 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Six additional people have recovered. Overall, there have been 1,003 recoveries.

