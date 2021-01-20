Advertisement

West Virginia Board of Education delays sanctions against schools not following in-person learning

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three schools in West Virginia have chosen not to comply with the West Virginia Board of Education’s motion last week on in-person instruction.

At a special meeting Wednesday, it was reported that Gilmer, Marion, and Taylor counties decided not to offer an in-person option to families within their districts.

Board members learned 52 counties are complying, although Harrison County will wait until Jan. 25.

The board was told a penalty for those districts could include several options such as withholding funding, intervening, forcing school systems to make up days, and blocking sports participation.

At their Jan. 13 meeting, state board members decided that counties had to offer an in-person learning option starting Jan. 19, whether it was full, five-day in-person instruction or a blended schedule with at least two days of in-person instruction.

Pre-K through eighth would attend in-person instruction regardless of their county’s color on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) County Alert System map.

Unless their county is red on the DHHR County Alert System, high school students would attend in-person instruction.

In a statement released following the meeting, Board of Education Vice President Tom Campbell said, “To date, I have not heard a justifiable reason for these counties to not offer an in-person option. If that does not change, I am prepared to take action on the 26th.”

