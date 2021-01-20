Advertisement

W.Va. teachers return to school despite not being vaccinated

By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia schools reopened this week despite a large number of teachers still waiting for their first COVID-19 vaccine.

A WSAZ Investigation found that only 47 percent of West Virginia education employees in our region were vaccinated as of Wednesday afternoon. The data acquired from 14 county school systems showed that 61 percent of employees who requested a vaccine had received it so far.

Out of the more than 12,064 education employees in our region, the counties said only 6,787 have been vaccinated so far. Four counties, Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson and Mingo, did not know how many of their employees had requested to be vaccinated since the survey was completed by the state.

The State Department of Education tells us that 18,900 doses of vaccines have been delivered to counties across the state and around 12,000 employees are still waiting for a vaccine. A department spokesperson said 2,600 education employees statewide are set to be vaccinated next week.

Every school system WSAZ contacted said it has only administered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the first second doses are not set to be administered until next week, at the earliest.

School SystemSchool EmployeesNumber who requested a vaccineNumber vaccinated
Kanawha County3,500 full-timeUnknown2,800
Putnam County1,200 full-timeUnknown800
Cabell County2,241 total1,600900
Jackson County650 full-timeUnknown335
Roane County285 full-time180130
Braxton County259 total170130
Nicholas County476 total400200
Boone County515 full-time400235
Logan County973 total513348
Mingo County605 totalUnknown315
Lincoln County447 full-time396210
Mason County559 full-time455284
Wirt County159 full-time7740
Calhoun County195 total9560

Wayne and Clay county schools systems did not respond to our request for information.

The American Federation of Teachers West Virginia filed a lawsuit on Wednesday afternoon asking Kanawha County court to close schools until all teachers can receive their second vaccine dose.

