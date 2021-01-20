W.Va. teachers return to school despite not being vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia schools reopened this week despite a large number of teachers still waiting for their first COVID-19 vaccine.

A WSAZ Investigation found that only 47 percent of West Virginia education employees in our region were vaccinated as of Wednesday afternoon. The data acquired from 14 county school systems showed that 61 percent of employees who requested a vaccine had received it so far.

Out of the more than 12,064 education employees in our region, the counties said only 6,787 have been vaccinated so far. Four counties, Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson and Mingo, did not know how many of their employees had requested to be vaccinated since the survey was completed by the state.

The State Department of Education tells us that 18,900 doses of vaccines have been delivered to counties across the state and around 12,000 employees are still waiting for a vaccine. A department spokesperson said 2,600 education employees statewide are set to be vaccinated next week.

Every school system WSAZ contacted said it has only administered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the first second doses are not set to be administered until next week, at the earliest.

School System School Employees Number who requested a vaccine Number vaccinated Kanawha County 3,500 full-time Unknown 2,800 Putnam County 1,200 full-time Unknown 800 Cabell County 2,241 total 1,600 900 Jackson County 650 full-time Unknown 335 Roane County 285 full-time 180 130 Braxton County 259 total 170 130 Nicholas County 476 total 400 200 Boone County 515 full-time 400 235 Logan County 973 total 513 348 Mingo County 605 total Unknown 315 Lincoln County 447 full-time 396 210 Mason County 559 full-time 455 284 Wirt County 159 full-time 77 40 Calhoun County 195 total 95 60

Wayne and Clay county schools systems did not respond to our request for information.

The American Federation of Teachers West Virginia filed a lawsuit on Wednesday afternoon asking Kanawha County court to close schools until all teachers can receive their second vaccine dose.

