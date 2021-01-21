Advertisement

Couple seriously injured during fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A couple was seriously injured Thursday morning during a fire in Gallipolis Ferry.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department, when crews arrived at the fire scene along Rich Street flames were showing.

Crews believe neighbors helped the man and woman trapped inside the home get out.

Both were transported to the hospital and then flown to a burn unit in Pittsburgh.

Firefighters say the home was a total loss.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department, the Gallipolis Fire Department and Valley Fire Department all responded.

