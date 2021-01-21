Advertisement

COVID-19 Ohio | 7,271 new cases, 109 additional deaths

Gov. Mike DeWine holds a press briefing Thursday, Jan. 21 detailing the state's latest efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine extended the statewide curfew Thursday afternoon during his press briefing regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curfew that was set to expire Saturday. was extended indefinitely. Under it, retail businesses have to close by 10 p.m., and restaurants and bars have to stop serving, with takeout still allowed. Exceptions to the curfew included people traveling for work, seeking medical treatment or getting groceries.

The governor says the curfew will stay in place until COVID-19 numbers begin decrease.

Gov. DeWine also announced a new partnership Thursday involving Abbott and eMed to bring rapid, reliable testing into homes. DeWine says Ohio will purchase at least 2 million at-home BinaxNow COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that can be self-administered with results in about 15 minutes.

“Through an agreement with eMed to provide telehealth services, an individual who uses one of these tests can be guided by a proctor and will get the results in minutes, without having to visit a testing location,” said Gov. DeWine. “This new agreement allows communities to more aggressively test for COVID-19 than at any other time during this pandemic. This $50 million investment of CARES Act funding will help make testing more broadly available.”

As of January 21, a total of 849,704 cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 10,518 deaths and 44,315 hospitalizations.

DeWine said 96 percent of state school districts have committed to reopen schools to full in-person instruction by March 1 and participate in the state’s vaccination program. He said educational service centers will be coordinating with districts and a retail pharmacy or a local health department will perform the vaccinations at private clinics. Those will begin the week of February 1.

“That does not mean every school will get it on Feb. 1, but we’re going to start that during the month of February and the process is going to move forward and then continue obviously on for the second shot,” DeWine said. “And we’ll have more details on this as we move closer to time.”

