COVID-19 W.Va. | 14 deaths, 940 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 14 more deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of January 21, 2021, there have been 1,801,381 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 112,617 total cases and 1,849 total deaths.

The deaths include a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old male from Doddridge County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 36-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 58-year old female from Hancock County.

The DHHR says a report from Wednesday, January 20, when 21 deaths were added to the state’s death count, a 75-year old male from Pleasants County has been determined to be a duplicate and therefore reduced the total deaths to 1,835 prior to Thursday’s report.

940 new cases have been reported since Wednesday.

25,737 cases are active.

137,068 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 32,122 people are fully vaccinated.

85,031 people have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,030), Berkeley (8,289), Boone (1,338), Braxton (718), Brooke (1,811), Cabell (6,604), Calhoun (194), Clay (310), Doddridge (375), Fayette (2,218), Gilmer (542), Grant (936), Greenbrier (2,100), Hampshire (1,278), Hancock (2,360), Hardy (1,119), Harrison (4,157), Jackson (1,526), Jefferson (3,072), Kanawha (10,483), Lewis (746), Lincoln (1,065), Logan (2,169), Marion (3,023), Marshall (2,612), Mason (1,432), McDowell (1,166), Mercer (3,754), Mineral (2,337), Mingo (1,803), Monongalia (6,648), Monroe (839), Morgan (833), Nicholas (966), Ohio (3,180), Pendleton (505), Pleasants (734), Pocahontas (529), Preston (2,305), Putnam (3,588), Raleigh (3,797), Randolph (2,032), Ritchie (516), Roane (421), Summers (642), Taylor (932), Tucker (427), Tyler (522), Upshur (1,333), Wayne (2,157), Webster (225), Wetzel (930), Wirt (305), Wood (6,227), Wyoming (1,457).

