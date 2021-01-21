Farmers discuss challenges, needs with Ohio Sec. of State during visit to Southern Ohio

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Now that election season is over, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he likes to get out to different parts of the state and spend his time talking and working with businesses. Tuesday, LaRose’s meetings were with entrepreneurs in Southeastern Ohio whose business longevity could directly impact the future of the Buckeye State’s largest industry.

LaRose took a tour of Four Mile Farms, just off Route 93 in Jackson County. It sits on a 1,000 acre piece of property and it’s where you’ll find Dylan Newsom. Newsom’s grandfather planted the first crop generations ago.

“We had livestock growing up,” Newsom says. “That’s all I remember [growing up]; showing animals and bailing hay.”

Now, decades later, LaRose says farming is still Ohio’s biggest industry. Perhaps, it’s one of the most stressful trades in the country today.

“I’ve slept in a tractor for 20 minutes and at 3 o’clock in the morning, [I’ve] got back up and kept going just to beat the rain,” says Newsom.

Newsom and LaRose say uncertainty and unstable commodity prices are some of the issues worrying farmers in an ever-changing economy. Kim Harless, Senior Director of the Ohio Farm Bureau federation says in the past, farms were passed down from generation to generation, but that’s no longer the case.

“We have no generations to pass it to because the younger generation, excluding a few people, don’t really want to get into agriculture,” Harless says. “It’s hard.”

LaRose says he grew up working on a farm. He also spent eight years in the Ohio State Senate where he was able to work with the Agriculture Committee, which he calls one of his favorite assignments. His visit to Four Mile Farms gave him the opportunity to listen to concerns from farmers in southern Ohio. While challenges exist, however, LaRose says opportunities to promote the local economy are there, too.

“People want to know, ‘Where does my food come from?,” LaRose points out. “The [Ohio] Farm Bureau is seizing on that opportunity to help re-introduce people to the farm.”

Harless adds since the pandemic hit, the Bureau has seen more people buying from farmers and slaughterhouses, which are bringing more awareness to local farmers who produce the meat that eventually ends up on our dinner tables.

LaRose and the Ohio Farm Bureau hope engaging in these conversations will inspire the next generation of farmers, one bale of hay at a time.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.