VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person died Thursday morning during a crash in Vinton County.

The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the accident along Wolf Hill Road.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m.

Further details have not been released at this time.

