Governor Justice announces vaccination clinic model will expand to all 55 counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that by February 1, expand community vaccination clinic model to all 55 counties.

He held a press conference on Thursday.

This is to make sure the limited supplies of vaccines make it to each part of the state, according to the governor.

He also announced more than 15 community vaccination clinics will be held.

The governor says they will hold special clinics just to vaccinate health care workers against the coronavirus. Governor Justice says the goal is to offer 12,000 individuals who have been working on the front lines of the pandemic to get the vaccine. These clinics will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Kanawha, Logan, Mercer, Raleigh and Wood counties. They will be held Friday and/or Saturday.

Governor Justice says the state received COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday.

The governor asks you to be patient when you call to get your vaccine.

As of Thursday, Governor Justice says they will be launching an online statewide vaccine scheduling and distribution communications tool “very soon.” It will go live Monday, January 25 at 8 a.m. They have partnered with a company called Everbridge. It helps states notify their citizens when there is a fire, flood or hurricane, but now they will help coordinate vaccines.

Community Immunity for WV (Governor Jim Justice)

West Virginia will be the first state to turn on this new vaccine scheduling system, the governor says.

You will just have to go to the website or call the hotline to get your information into the system. When vaccines are available, they will be able to inform you. You’ll get a message back to confirm you’re in the system and update you regularly. The system can send texts, phone calls and emails.

Right now, they are prioritizing those 65 years of age and older. However, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch says teachers 50 years of age and older can also register into the system as well. The fastest way to register will be online.

Community Immunity sign up (Governor Jim Justice)

Secretary Crouch says if you’ve called local health departments already and gotten registered on their list, do not call the new system and register again. You will keep your priority.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar, says January 21 is the one year mark of the first case of the coronavirus appearing in the United States.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.