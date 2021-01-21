Herd soccer player picked by MLS

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall soccer star Jamil Roberts heard his named called Thursday in the MLS super draft. He was selected by the Sporting Kansas City Club with 77th overall pick and at number 23 in the third round. During the last full season for the Herd, Roberts played in 18 games, scored 8 goals and had 10 assists. Roberts helped Marshall win the Conference USA championship back in 2019 and they won a match in the NCAA tournament.

