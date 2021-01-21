Advertisement

UPDATE | Fatal house fire shuts down Rt. 152 in Wayne County

House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County
House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County(WSAZ)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 1/21/21 @ 8:46 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man has died in connection to a house fire, dispatchers say.

It happened around 7 Thursday morning near the 5500 block of Route 152 near Midville Heights Road.

Rt. 152 is shut down in that area.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is on the way.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/21/21 @ 8:20 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A busy road in Wayne County is shut down due to a house fire.

According to a Wayne County 911 dispatcher, the call came in at 7:05 Thursday morning of a fire at a house on Midville Heights Road.

Rt. 152 is closed in that area.

No word yet on possible injuries or what started the fire.

Fighting the fire are Lavalette, Wayne and Ceredo-Kenova Fire Departments.

West Virginia State Police is also on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin and Lady Gaga chat about WV roots at inauguration
Joshua May and Jillian Merritt
Sheriff | Major drug dealer arrested
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit
Deputies tell WSAZ, Dominique J. McKenzie, 25, from Ashland is charged with assault for the...
Deputies: Son charged with shooting father in the chest
police shooting
Person shot in Boyd County

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 21st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Suspect in officer shooting death due in court
Suspect in officer shooting death due in court
Man arrested after police chase
Man arrested after police chase
Accountant accused of embezzling from airport
Accountant accused of embezzling from airport