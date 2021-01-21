Advertisement

Ky. Gov. Beshear announces record day for COVID-19 deaths

Says vaccine shortage remains a major obstacle
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced a record day of COVID-19 deaths for the commonwealth at 58.

Among them was a 67-year-old woman from Ashland. The latest casualties bring the overall death toll to 3,301 people.

The governor also announced 3,728 new cases, which he said is the lowest total for a Thursday in more than four weeks. He said 116 counties in the red on the state’s metric map is the lowest in a while.

Thursday’s positivity rate was 11.05%.

Beshear said vaccine supply continues to lag far behind the state’s ability to vaccinate residents. To illustrate, he said 83,624 people were vaccinated last week, and 56,825 doses are expected next week.

“We are so limited by supply,” Beshear said. “That is the driver … it’s just not enough.”

Despite the challenges, Beshear said Kentucky’s mortality rate, at 1%, is behind that of the United States (1.7%) and the world (2.2%).

