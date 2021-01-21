Advertisement

Police asking for help with arson investigation

Huntington Police are investigating an arson at Sheetz on 18th Street West. This is a video...
Huntington Police are investigating an arson at Sheetz on 18th Street West. This is a video still from the store's surveillance system.(Huntington Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department says they are investigating an arson.

It happened at Sheetz in the 400 block of 18th Street West around 11:55 p.m. on December 23, 2020.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911, the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 304-696-4444 or Detective Steve Fitz at 304-690-6336.

