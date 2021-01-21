Advertisement

POLICE | Driver arrested in connection to driving under the influence

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Prestonsburg Police say a man has been arrested after an accident.

It happened Thursday morning in the area of Kentucky 321 between Highlands ARH and Auxier.

Police say Kyle Waddle was driving southbound and crossed the center line, hitting a commercial septic tank vehicle. They say he was found to be driving under the influence and on a suspended license.

Waddle was arrested and is being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.

No other vehicles were involved.

The roadway is opening up to traffic, but it’s still hazardous because of a spill. The state is helping with the cleanup.

The Prestonsburg Fire Department also responded to the crash.

