Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, a 73-year old man who passed on January 7th and a 66-year old man that passed on January 17th. This brings the death total to 77.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 66 new cases as of Thursday, January 21. There have been 5,336 since the pandemic began.

There are 810 active cases.

55 additional individuals have recovered. Overall, there have been 4,449 recoveries.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System

