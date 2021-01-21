Watching Thursday snows stay south

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mid-week here in Appalachia and the pattern for the winter rolls on methodically; namely, moderate cold and frequent weak weather systems.

While Wednesday’s moist air and flurries came in from the north and dusted parts of Central WV, Thursday’s fast mover will zoom in from the south leaving behind a few hour period of light snow in far southern Kentucky and southern WV..

The snow will target two roads well-traveled by wsaz.com visitors. First the country music highway south of Paintsville-Inez to Pikeville and into Virginia and Tennessee. The other road to watch would be I-77 the WV turnpike from Beckley to Bluefield and then onto Wytheville Va.

In addition the north extent of the snow may fall in snow flurry form as far north as a Louisa to Madison line, or roughly 25 miles south of I-64. If you twisted my arm I would admit I would not be surprised to see a few snowflakes and a skiff of snow as far north as Salt Rock and Morehead.

Whatever does fall would coat the grass, wet the road and then be gone shortly after dawn.

Thursday will start overcast for most then as drying winds take hold, the sky will try to partially clear.

Friday into the weekend the air will be smartly chilled for mid-winter with some sunshine common. Highs near 40.

