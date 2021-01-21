Advertisement

West Virginia Education Association files injunction regarding in-person learning

According to a news release, the union wants educators to have the choice to work remotely until everyone who wants a vaccination is able to do so.
The WVEA filed an injunction on Wednesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Education Association filed a temporary restraining order and an injunction in connection to in-person learning in West Virginia.

According to a news release, the union wants educators to have the choice to work remotely until everyone who wants a vaccination is able to do so.

The West Virginia Board of Education and Monongalia and Kanawha counties were named in the filing.

The news release goes on to say that WVEA President Dale Lee attended Wednesday’s state board meeting. “It was ironic that the State Board meeting was limited to eight people for social distancing in a room this size, and they expect 25 second graders and teachers to be safe in a room much smaller than this,” he said. “Decisions to teach in person, remotely, hybrid and online should be a local decision, made by those who are the most impacted.”

Last week, the state school board made a decision that full-time remote learning was no longer an option for grades K-8 in West Virginia. Schools do have the option to return to class with blended learning.

The West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers also made a similar court filing on Wednesday.

