West Virginians 70 and older struggling to get COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Now that West Virginians 65 years and older are able to get vaccinated for COVID-19, people 70 and older still waiting to get their first dose are left wondering how much longer that wait will last.

“I don’t know if they ran out of vaccine, or if they didn’t get it in, or if they’re gonna get it another time,” Sue Wills said.

Wills, 74, has been able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine ever since Gov. Jim Justice included the 70 and above age group in “Operation Save Our Wisdom” on Jan. 13.

However, when Wills has tried to schedule a vaccination at her local health department, she says she gets the same answer.

“They don’t have any vaccines available at this time,” Wills said.

According to Maj. Holli Nelson with the West Virginia National Guard, in efforts to push vaccines to more community clinics, vaccines might not currently be going to pharmacies or local health departments in every county.

Although there are still people in phase one who have not been vaccinated yet, Justice decided to open vaccinations up to those who are 65 and older in efforts to receive more vaccines from the federal government.

Wills is concerned her wait will be even longer, now that another age group is added.

“Maybe I’m not worth it. I’m sure other people feel the same way,” Wills said.

