Woman accused of embezzling nearly $58,000 from Tri-State Airport

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former employee of Huntington Tri-State Airport is accused of embezzling more than $58,000 from the airport, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Melissa Hall, who’s from South Point, Ohio, is charged with felony embezzlement.

Investigators say Hall was an accountant at the airport. They said about $10,000 was recovered during a traffic stop of Hall’s vehicle on Jan. 8.

Tri-State Airport Police were part of the investigation, as well as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

