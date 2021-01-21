Advertisement

W.Va. PSC approves Frontier Communication’s Chapter 11 reorganizing plan

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved Frontier Communications Corporation’s Chapter 11 reorganizing plan.

This means Frontier has made a commitment to invest $200 million over a three-year period to deploy fiber optic facilities to at least 150,000 locations in West Virginia.

Frontier says they expect to make the changes starting early this year.

When the company gets out of Chapter 11 protection, they will have reduced outstanding debts by more than $10 billion.

“Now that we have had this report on the extent of their problems, we have been able to address what those problems are, come up with solutions, and order that Frontier meet those obligations,” said Charlotte Lane, chairman of the West Virginia PSC.

