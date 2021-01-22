22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the latest cases range from three 17-year-old boys to a 68-year-old man.
Since the pandemic started, the county has had 3,980 cases, 2,251 which have recovered.
Fifty-one people have died.
