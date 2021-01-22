22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the latest cases range from three 17-year-old boys to a 68-year-old man.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 3,980 cases, 2,251 which have recovered.

Fifty-one people have died.

