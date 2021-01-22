26 more COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the cases range from a 4-year-old girl to an 87-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,996 positive cases, 2,474 which have recovered.

Active cases were at 494 on Friday.

Twenty-eight people have died.

