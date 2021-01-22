Advertisement

27 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

This brings the total number of cases to 5,363 since the start of the outbreak.
This brings the total number of cases to 5,363 since the start of the outbreak.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health say there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 5,363 since the start of the outbreak.

No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

44 new recoveries have been reported. There have been 4,493 over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

