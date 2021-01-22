27 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health say there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 5,363 since the start of the outbreak.

No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

44 new recoveries have been reported. There have been 4,493 over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

