Additional COVID-19 death in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department is reporting an additional death related to the coronavirus.

A person in the 70 to 79-year-old age range has passed away. There have been 23 deaths since the pandemic started.

The health department says they have 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Overall, they have had 1,130 since April.

There are 81 active cases.

26 more recoveries have occurred. This brings the total number of recovered cases to 1,029.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.