Additional COVID-19 death in Meigs County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department is reporting an additional death related to the coronavirus.

A person in the 70 to 79-year-old age range has passed away. There have been 23 deaths since the pandemic started.

The health department says they have 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Overall, they have had 1,130 since April.

There are 81 active cases.

26 more recoveries have occurred. This brings the total number of recovered cases to 1,029.

