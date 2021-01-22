Bob Evans recalls about 4,200 pounds of pork sausage product

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) – Bob Evans has recalled about 4,200 pounds of pork sausage that could be contaminated with rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The USDA says the sausage was produced Dec. 17 and can be identified as follows:

1-lb. packaging containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of “JAN 31 21” represented on the label.

Ohio is among states where the product was shipped to retail locations, along with Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to the USDA, the issue was discovered after Bob Evans notified federal officials they had received some consumer complaints about thin blue rubber in the product.

