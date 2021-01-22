Charleston skate park zooming closer to the city

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The finish line to the Charleston skate park is on the horizon.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says it will be finished in about 90 days.

Artist renderings of the park show several ramps and a fence that will surround the area.

But the park isn’t just for skating. Goodwin says it will have its own personal touch of Charleston.

“The pillars will be done by local artists that are coming in with their designs,” Goodwin says.

Currently, the space under the underpass looks pretty empty, but Goodwin says things will start to pick up soon.

For shop owner Brandon Kline, the skate park is a huge deal. He said it played a major part in why he started to sell skateboards at his bike shop in the first place.

“There’s not a ton of places to get boards, and I have a ton of friends that skateboard,” Kline said.

“I wanted to give them a place they can come get boards, and a place they can come hang out”.

Kline plans on being involved in the skate park when it is finished, saying he plans on holding a skate contest the day it opens.

The contest will be open to people of all skill levels. The mayor’s office is working on sponsorships so children can afford gear to use at the park.

