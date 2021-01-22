Advertisement

Charleston skate park zooming closer to the city

Here is an artist rendering of the Charleston skate park which is on the horizon.
Here is an artist rendering of the Charleston skate park which is on the horizon.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The finish line to the Charleston skate park is on the horizon.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says it will be finished in about 90 days.

Artist renderings of the park show several ramps and a fence that will surround the area.

But the park isn’t just for skating. Goodwin says it will have its own personal touch of Charleston.

“The pillars will be done by local artists that are coming in with their designs,” Goodwin says.

Currently, the space under the underpass looks pretty empty, but Goodwin says things will start to pick up soon.

For shop owner Brandon Kline, the skate park is a huge deal. He said it played a major part in why he started to sell skateboards at his bike shop in the first place.

“There’s not a ton of places to get boards, and I have a ton of friends that skateboard,” Kline said.

“I wanted to give them a place they can come get boards, and a place they can come hang out”.

Kline plans on being involved in the skate park when it is finished, saying he plans on holding a skate contest the day it opens.

The contest will be open to people of all skill levels. The mayor’s office is working on sponsorships so children can afford gear to use at the park.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself
Angel McCaley, 36, leaves behind several family members including two young daughters.
Family urges public to keep guard up after 36-year-old mom dies of COVID-19
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice expands COVID-19 vaccine clinics, creates online registration system
House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County
UPDATE | Fatal house fire shuts down Rt. 152 in Wayne County
A former employee of Huntington Tri-State Airport is accused of embezzling more than $58,000...
Woman accused of embezzling nearly $58,000 from Tri-State Airport

Latest News

West Virginia is holding clinics Friday and Saturday to vaccinate health care workers against...
West Virginia holds clinics to vaccinate health care workers
COVID-19 vaccine prepared for health care workers on Friday in Charleston.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics held for W.Va. health care workers
Coronavirus infections
26 more COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County
There are 93 new cases since Thursday.
One death, 93 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County