Columbus, Ohio, to spend $4.5M to improve police bodycams

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials in Columbus, Ohio, say they plan to invest $4.5 million in body-worn cameras for police and require officers use the cameras correctly.

Thursday’s announcement comes after the fatal shootings by law enforcement of two black men, Andre Hill and Casey Goodson Jr. Both killings raised questions about how bodycams are used by law enforcement in the city.

The mayor says officials will update the bodycams of city police so they will record without needing officers to activate them.

And the City Council plans a law that would ensure officers use bodycams accurately and help victims after they use force on them.

