COVID-19 W.Va. | 998 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus case count grew by nearly 1,000 Friday in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 22, there have been 1,820,409 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 113,615 total cases.

Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported overnight, increasing the death toll to 1,856.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Mercer County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 97-year old female from Hancock County, and an 84-year old female from Pendleton County.

The DHHR says 25,342 cases are still considered active in the state and the daily positivity rate is currently 4.93 percent.

Officials say 86,417 have recovered from virus complications and data shows that 35,991 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated.

146,469 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,037), Berkeley (8,381), Boone (1,355), Braxton (720), Brooke (1,828), Cabell (6,666), Calhoun (194), Clay (322), Doddridge (376), Fayette (2,230), Gilmer (542), Grant (939), Greenbrier (2,126), Hampshire (1,288), Hancock (2,379), Hardy (1,135), Harrison (4,180), Jackson (1,531), Jefferson (3,112), Kanawha (10,577), Lewis (760), Lincoln (1,079), Logan (2,198), Marion (3,054), Marshall (2,624), Mason (1,452), McDowell (1,173), Mercer (3,770), Mineral (2,337), Mingo (1,835), Monongalia (6,689), Monroe (845), Morgan (838), Nicholas (981), Ohio (3,200), Pendleton (512), Pleasants (740), Pocahontas (531), Preston (2,315), Putnam (3,631), Raleigh (3,855), Randolph (2,026), Ritchie (526), Roane (435), Summers (642), Taylor (940), Tucker (428), Tyler (534), Upshur (1,358), Wayne (2,188), Webster (225), Wetzel (941), Wirt (309), Wood (6,256), Wyoming (1,470).

