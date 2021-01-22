Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 998 new cases reported

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus case count grew by nearly 1,000 Friday in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 22, there have been 1,820,409 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 113,615 total cases.

Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported overnight, increasing the death toll to 1,856.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Mercer County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 97-year old female from Hancock County, and an 84-year old female from Pendleton County.

The DHHR says 25,342 cases are still considered active in the state and the daily positivity rate is currently 4.93 percent.

Officials say 86,417 have recovered from virus complications and data shows that 35,991 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated.

146,469 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,037), Berkeley (8,381), Boone (1,355), Braxton (720), Brooke (1,828), Cabell (6,666), Calhoun (194), Clay (322), Doddridge (376), Fayette (2,230), Gilmer (542), Grant (939), Greenbrier (2,126), Hampshire (1,288), Hancock (2,379), Hardy (1,135), Harrison (4,180), Jackson (1,531), Jefferson (3,112), Kanawha (10,577), Lewis (760), Lincoln (1,079), Logan (2,198), Marion (3,054), Marshall (2,624), Mason (1,452), McDowell (1,173), Mercer (3,770), Mineral (2,337), Mingo (1,835), Monongalia (6,689), Monroe (845), Morgan (838), Nicholas (981), Ohio (3,200), Pendleton (512), Pleasants (740), Pocahontas (531), Preston (2,315), Putnam (3,631), Raleigh (3,855), Randolph (2,026), Ritchie (526), Roane (435), Summers (642), Taylor (940), Tucker (428), Tyler (534), Upshur (1,358), Wayne (2,188), Webster (225), Wetzel (941), Wirt (309), Wood (6,256), Wyoming (1,470).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself
Angel McCaley, 36, leaves behind several family members including two young daughters.
Family urges public to keep guard up after 36-year-old mom dies of COVID-19
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice expands COVID-19 vaccine clinics, creates online registration system
House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County
UPDATE | Fatal house fire shuts down Rt. 152 in Wayne County
A former employee of Huntington Tri-State Airport is accused of embezzling more than $58,000...
Woman accused of embezzling nearly $58,000 from Tri-State Airport

Latest News

2021 W.Va. Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony
Columbus, Ohio, to spend $4.5M to improve police bodycams
Second inauguration of W.Va. Gov. Justice Friday
Second inauguration of W.Va. Gov. Justice Friday
Ga. man accused of stealing nearly $1 million from grocery store
Ga. man accused of stealing nearly $1 million from grocery store