COVID vaccine distribution among school personnel in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The majority of school personnel in West Virginia have indicated that they want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, all staff from public school personnel were surveyed, including staff from the WVDE, the WV School for the Deaf and Blind (WVSDB), and the WV Schools for Diversion and Transition (WVSDT).

Over 38,000 were surveyed and 30,086 responded.

The WVDE says about 67% of survey respondents indicated an interest in being vaccinated. Officials say many changed their answers after consulting with their doctor and were added to the vaccination lists.

School districts supplemented the survey by providing lists of front-line contract employees, long-term substitutes, pre-k collaborative teachers, local board members, etc.  This included more than 8,600 additional public school affiliated individuals requesting vaccination.

There were surveys sent to 138 non-public school administrators to share with staff. About 1,300 have responded with an interest in being vaccinated.

As of January 21, the number of vaccines already or expected to be administered is 21,440.

The Department of Education says second doses are on schedule for the next couple of weeks.

