UPDATE | Crews responding to vehicle into building

UPDATE 1/22/21 @ 1:58 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle crashed through a front wall and into a building.

It happened around 12:20 Friday afternoon at Charleston Blueprint along Teays Valley Road.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt.

According to the general manager, it will likely cost over $100,000 to replace all the damaged equipment.

The Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County Sheriff’s Department responded.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/22/21 @ 1:05 p.m.

