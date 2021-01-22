Advertisement

UPDATE | Crews responding to vehicle into building

Vehicle into buidling
Vehicle into buidling(Max Wallace)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 1/22/21 @ 1:58 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle crashed through a front wall and into a building.

It happened around 12:20 Friday afternoon at Charleston Blueprint along Teays Valley Road.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt.

According to the general manager, it will likely cost over $100,000 to replace all the damaged equipment.

The Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County Sheriff’s Department responded.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/22/21 @ 1:05 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a vehicle into a building.

It happened around 12:20 Friday afternoon at Charleston Blueprint along Teays Valley Road.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt.

The Teays Valley Fire Department is on scene assessing the damage.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

