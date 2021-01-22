Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Pair of easy-going days before dreary weather returns

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The end of the work week and start of the weekend will be dry with some sunshine and slightly below-average temperatures. By the second part of the weekend and start of next work week, clouds and precipitation return to the Tri-State.

Friday morning starts with a mainly clear sky as temperatures dip to the upper 20s to low 30s. Patchy fog is being seen across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun through Friday afternoon, likely with more clouds across northern portions of the region. High temperatures rise to near 40 degrees along with a breeze.

Friday night turns mostly clear with a lighter wind. As a result, temperatures will be quite cold, falling to near 20 degrees. Some teens are likely in the typical coldest rural spots.

Plenty of sunshine will be seen on Saturday, but high temperatures only rise to the mid 30s for the afternoon.

Saturday night will be similarly cold as lows bottom out around the 20-degree mark again under a mostly clear sky.

On Sunday, clouds increase throughout the day, followed by the chance for rain showers to end off the day. Expect milder highs rising to the mid 40s.

Monday sees widespread rain across the Tri-State, which could fall heavy at times. Afternoon temperatures will generally be in the mid 40s but could surge to near 50 degrees late.

A few rain showers linger into Tuesday morning before tapering during the afternoon as clouds stick around. High temperatures will again be in the mid 40s.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees. A mix of rain and snow showers is possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning as lows fall to around 30 degrees.

Thursday afternoon remains mostly cloudy and chilly with a high near 40 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel McCaley, 36, leaves behind several family members including two young daughters.
Family urges public to keep guard up after 36-year-old mom dies of COVID-19
The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself
House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County
UPDATE | Fatal house fire shuts down Rt. 152 in Wayne County
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice expands COVID-19 vaccine clinics, creates online registration system
A former employee of Huntington Tri-State Airport is accused of embezzling more than $58,000...
Woman accused of embezzling nearly $58,000 from Tri-State Airport

Latest News

Winter Sunny Skies
Winter Weekend preview
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to the weekend and beyond as a moderate January...
Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 21st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Early Wintry Mix Departs
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 21st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast