First Warning Forecast | Pair of easy-going days before dreary weather returns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The end of the work week and start of the weekend will be dry with some sunshine and slightly below-average temperatures. By the second part of the weekend and start of next work week, clouds and precipitation return to the Tri-State.

Friday morning starts with a mainly clear sky as temperatures dip to the upper 20s to low 30s. Patchy fog is being seen across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun through Friday afternoon, likely with more clouds across northern portions of the region. High temperatures rise to near 40 degrees along with a breeze.

Friday night turns mostly clear with a lighter wind. As a result, temperatures will be quite cold, falling to near 20 degrees. Some teens are likely in the typical coldest rural spots.

Plenty of sunshine will be seen on Saturday, but high temperatures only rise to the mid 30s for the afternoon.

Saturday night will be similarly cold as lows bottom out around the 20-degree mark again under a mostly clear sky.

On Sunday, clouds increase throughout the day, followed by the chance for rain showers to end off the day. Expect milder highs rising to the mid 40s.

Monday sees widespread rain across the Tri-State, which could fall heavy at times. Afternoon temperatures will generally be in the mid 40s but could surge to near 50 degrees late.

A few rain showers linger into Tuesday morning before tapering during the afternoon as clouds stick around. High temperatures will again be in the mid 40s.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees. A mix of rain and snow showers is possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning as lows fall to around 30 degrees.

Thursday afternoon remains mostly cloudy and chilly with a high near 40 degrees.

