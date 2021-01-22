Health officials say COVID guidelines helping keep flu numbers down

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Mask and social distancing guidelines are helping keep cases of the flu down this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

The Kentucky Hospital Association says data from the Kentucky Dept. for Public Health shows the percentage of patients who visited hospitals with the flu is well below what the numbers have been in years past.

At King’s Daughters Medical Center, the infectious disease specialists say they’ve only seen 80 cases since October.

Dr. Patrick Villafuerte says other credits to the lower numbers include more people getting the flu shot this year than on average, and also because schools have been limited to in-person learning.

Last year, WSAZ reported several schools that closed for a few days because so many students had the flu.

WSAZ asked Villafuerte if masks and social distancing are keeping flu numbers down, why do COVID numbers not reflect that practice.

He says one reason is because the infection spread of the virus is much higher than the flu’s. One person with COVID can infect more people than those with flu.

He says we’re not out of the woods yet. The peak of flu season hits in January and February.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.