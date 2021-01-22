Advertisement

Health officials say COVID guidelines helping keep flu numbers down

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Mask and social distancing guidelines are helping keep cases of the flu down this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

The Kentucky Hospital Association says data from the Kentucky Dept. for Public Health shows the percentage of patients who visited hospitals with the flu is well below what the numbers have been in years past.

At King’s Daughters Medical Center, the infectious disease specialists say they’ve only seen 80 cases since October.

Dr. Patrick Villafuerte says other credits to the lower numbers include more people getting the flu shot this year than on average, and also because schools have been limited to in-person learning.

Last year, WSAZ reported several schools that closed for a few days because so many students had the flu.

WSAZ asked Villafuerte if masks and social distancing are keeping flu numbers down, why do COVID numbers not reflect that practice.

He says one reason is because the infection spread of the virus is much higher than the flu’s. One person with COVID can infect more people than those with flu.

He says we’re not out of the woods yet. The peak of flu season hits in January and February.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel McCaley, 36, leaves behind several family members including two young daughters.
Family urges public to keep guard up after 36-year-old mom dies of COVID-19
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit
Sen. Joe Manchin and Lady Gaga chat about WV roots at inauguration
Joshua May and Jillian Merritt
Sheriff | Major drug dealer arrested
The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself

Latest News

Governor Jim Justice says thousands of healthcare workers in West Virginia will soon be able to...
COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held for West Virginia frontline workers
Mask and social distancing guidelines are helping keep cases of the flu down this year, as the...
Flu cases lower this year
The plan would also mean a consolidation of Cedar Grove Middle School and DuPont Middle School....
School board to request funding for Cedar Grove renovations
Kentucky Vaccination Numbers in schools
More than 80,000 Ky. school personnel and teachers sign up for COVID-19 vaccine