Hometown Heroes: Gail Sammons and Glorious Hensley

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Gail Sammons and Glorious Hensley have been friends for decades.

They are also the driving force behind many events that the people of Catlettsburg look forward to every year.

Even during the pandemic, the dynamic duo has worked to keep their small town’s spirit alive.

“I love Gail, I love Glorious,” said Mayor Faith Day. “They do a great job in the city. They are the city. They want to keep the tradition alive and they are all the time looking for ways to bring the town together.”

The hard work they put into their community is why they are WSAZ Hometown Heroes.

