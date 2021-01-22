Advertisement

KSP investigating fatal crash involving commercial vehicle

It happened on Thursday around 3:05 p.m. on KY 319 in the Hardy community.
It happened on Thursday around 3:05 p.m. on KY 319 in the Hardy community.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a truck carrying logs.

It happened on Thursday around 3:05 p.m. on KY 319 in the Hardy community.

Troopers say James Hager, 48, from Inez, was driving a white Kenworth tractor trailer loaded with logs when he lost control, causing his vehicle to overturn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say debris from the vehicle hit a Chevrolet pickup parked in the driveway of a residence nearby. The owner was inside the vehicle at the time but wasn’t hurt.

Ky Route 319 was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up the debris.

The accident is under investigation by the KSP Commercial Vehicle Division

CVE East Region personnel, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service also responded to the accident.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself
Angel McCaley, 36, leaves behind several family members including two young daughters.
Family urges public to keep guard up after 36-year-old mom dies of COVID-19
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice expands COVID-19 vaccine clinics, creates online registration system
House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County
UPDATE | Fatal house fire shuts down Rt. 152 in Wayne County
A former employee of Huntington Tri-State Airport is accused of embezzling more than $58,000...
Woman accused of embezzling nearly $58,000 from Tri-State Airport

Latest News

That's A Wrap! | Jan. 22
That’s A Wrap! | Jan. 22
W.Va. filmmaker talks new movie: Exodus 23:20
W.Va. filmmaker talks new movie: Exodus 23:20
Pastrami sandwiches with The Olive Tree Café
Pastrami sandwiches with The Olive Tree Café
Bumble talks dating 101 in 2021
Bumble talks dating 101 in 2021
WVSP investigating multiple grand larcenies.
WVSP asking for help in connection to investigations