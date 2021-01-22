KSP investigating fatal crash involving commercial vehicle

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a truck carrying logs.

It happened on Thursday around 3:05 p.m. on KY 319 in the Hardy community.

Troopers say James Hager, 48, from Inez, was driving a white Kenworth tractor trailer loaded with logs when he lost control, causing his vehicle to overturn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say debris from the vehicle hit a Chevrolet pickup parked in the driveway of a residence nearby. The owner was inside the vehicle at the time but wasn’t hurt.

Ky Route 319 was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up the debris.

The accident is under investigation by the KSP Commercial Vehicle Division

CVE East Region personnel, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service also responded to the accident.

