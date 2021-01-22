Marshall Health expands outpatient surgery services

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Marshall Health has announced they are expanding their outpatient surgery options to Three Gables Surgery Center.

This includes, but isn’t limited to, ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology and orthopaedics.

“This elevated relationship with Three Gables expedites how quickly we can schedule patients for elective surgeries across these specialties and gives our surgeons additional time in state-of-the-art operating and procedure rooms,” said Nathan Ward, chief operating officer for Marshall Health.

“We are pleased to welcome Marshall Health surgeons to the providers at Three Gables,” said Todd Campbell, chief operating officer, SMMC. “We look forward to working with Marshall Health to continue to enhance the outpatient experience for patients by offering access to a convenient alternative to hospital-based procedures.”

Three Gables Surgery Center is managed by St. Mary’s Medical Center, which is a member of Mountain Health Network. It’s located at 5897 County Road 107 in Proctorville.

“Marshall Health is excited to collaborate with Mountain Health Network and the community physicians at Three Gables to expand our ability to meet the needs of more patients with a wide range of outpatient procedures and surgeries,” said John J. Jasko, M.D., orthopaedic surgeon at Marshall Health and associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “When we can safely perform a procedure in an outpatient setting that doesn’t require hospital admission, that’s a very positive thing for our patients, especially during a pandemic.”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.