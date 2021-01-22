Advertisement

Marshall Health expands outpatient surgery services

Three Gables Surgery Center
Three Gables Surgery Center(Marshall Health)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Marshall Health has announced they are expanding their outpatient surgery options to Three Gables Surgery Center.

This includes, but isn’t limited to, ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology and orthopaedics.

“This elevated relationship with Three Gables expedites how quickly we can schedule patients for elective surgeries across these specialties and gives our surgeons additional time in state-of-the-art operating and procedure rooms,” said Nathan Ward, chief operating officer for Marshall Health.

“We are pleased to welcome Marshall Health surgeons to the providers at Three Gables,” said Todd Campbell, chief operating officer, SMMC.  “We look forward to working with Marshall Health to continue to enhance the outpatient experience for patients by offering access to a convenient alternative to hospital-based procedures.”

Three Gables Surgery Center is managed by St. Mary’s Medical Center, which is a member of Mountain Health Network. It’s located at 5897 County Road 107 in Proctorville.

“Marshall Health is excited to collaborate with Mountain Health Network and the community physicians at Three Gables to expand our ability to meet the needs of more patients with a wide range of outpatient procedures and surgeries,” said John J. Jasko, M.D., orthopaedic surgeon at Marshall Health and associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “When we can safely perform a procedure in an outpatient setting that doesn’t require hospital admission, that’s a very positive thing for our patients, especially during a pandemic.”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself
Angel McCaley, 36, leaves behind several family members including two young daughters.
Family urges public to keep guard up after 36-year-old mom dies of COVID-19
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice expands COVID-19 vaccine clinics, creates online registration system
House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County
UPDATE | Fatal house fire shuts down Rt. 152 in Wayne County
A former employee of Huntington Tri-State Airport is accused of embezzling more than $58,000...
Woman accused of embezzling nearly $58,000 from Tri-State Airport

Latest News

There are 93 new cases since Thursday.
One death, 93 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
Visitors to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will be required to follow President...
New River Gorge visitors now subject to federal mask mandate
Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County