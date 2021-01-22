Advertisement

One death, 93 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

There are 93 new cases since Thursday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in connection to COVID-19.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 92-year-old woman has died. This brings the total number of deaths to 218.

There are 93 new cases since Thursday. Overall, there have been 10,755 cases since the outbreak started.

1,936 cases are active.

78 more people have recovered, bringing the recovered cases up to 8,601.

