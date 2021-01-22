School board to request funding for Cedar Grove renovations

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Board of Education members passed a motion Thursday night to request $10.2 million from the School Board Authority to renovate Cedar Grove Middle School.

If the funding is approved, a portion of the school will be torn down, and the other part will be renovated to better accommodate Cedar Grove Elementary School students.

The plan would also mean a consolidation of Cedar Grove Middle School and DuPont Middle School. Cedar Grove students would attend DuPont.

Kanawha County Superintendent Tom Williams will present the plan to the School Board Authority in March.

The School Board Authority will make a decision in April.

The plan is still pending approval.

