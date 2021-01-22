Shawnee State sweeps Lindsey Wilson

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Shawnee State Bears beat Lindsey Wilson Thursday night at Waller Gymnasium twice. In the late game, EJ Onu led the 7th ranked Bears to their 15th win of the year as he scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. The final score from that game was 90-70. In the early game, the women’s team beat the Blue Raiders 77-58 and they were led in scoring by Brandie Snow who had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Marnae Holland and Carson Roney also scored in double figures.

Here are the highlights that aired Thursday night on WSAZ.

