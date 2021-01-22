Advertisement

Two more W.Va. counties announce in-person learning models

School classroom
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As reported Wednesday, three counties in West Virginia weren’t offering in-person learning for students as mandated by the state.

The West Virginia Board of Education met Wednesday to talk about action, including possible sanctions, they may take if those counties didn’t offer some type of in-person learning.

Those counties are Gilmer, Taylor and Marion. Education officials in Gilmer and Taylor met, with Gilmer deciding to start offering five-day in person learning beginning Friday.

Taylor County decided to move to a blended learning model starting Monday.

Board of education officials in Marion County are set to meet Friday.

