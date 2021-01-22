Advertisement

Vehicle fire sparks tense moments in Kanawha County community

Officials say they believe someone set the vehicle on fire and abandoned it.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews were on the scene Thursday evening of a vehicle fire in Kanawha County.

It happened along the 8500 block of Cabin Creek Road, according to dispatchers.

Fire officials say no other damage was caused.

Officials say they believe someone set the vehicle on fire and abandoned it. Some nearby neighbors had to move their vehicles to avoid damage, Cabin Creek volunteer firefighters said.

