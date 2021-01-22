West Virginia DOH crews assessing falling rock issue on Huntington’s 5th Street hill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As cars drive along 5th Street hill in Huntington, drivers like Bryan Blankenship are cautious.

“I tend to stay closer to the left, away from the rocks,” Blankenship said.

Falling rocks have been an issue in this area for years.

The latest incident on Jan. 12 involved a rock roughly the size of an exercise ball crashing into three cars.

“If we have a repeat location like this, we will actually go out and do a little bit more in depth assessment to see if there’s any apparent loose rocks still hanging,” Rob Pennington with West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) said.

DOH crews have started looking into those problems to determine what solutions are best.

A geotechnical crew will help study the area to ultimately make reports that will determine any future issues with the site and what type of construction needs done, according to DOH.

Pennington says construction could involve fencing or netting for future minor rock falls. However, a more extensive repair would be a more in-depth process.

“A repair to adjust those cut slopes, which gets into potentially right of way and significant cost,” Pennington said.

DOH says reports generally take 60 days to come back, and until then the type of solution is uncertain.

Whatever happens, Blankenship hopes for a solution that will allow him a safer ride on the road.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t crash on me. Just hope for the best,” he said.

As investigators wait for reports to come back, no construction will be done in that area. Traffic will continue to flow normally.

