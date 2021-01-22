Winter Weekend preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The next to middle weekend of January marks the start of the traditional “dead of winter”. From then thru mid-February, basically from MLK day thru President’s day, the harshest winter weather can be anticipated. If we are to get a massive snowstorm and a brutal cold wave, then the next 4 weeks is the classic period for that to happen.

Using that calculus as a backdrop the weather going into next week looks “seasonably” cold with the risk of rain and wet snow next week. A big snowstorm is not in the cards though next week.

First up Friday will feature a stiffening northwest breeze to accentuate the winter chill. Temperatures in the 30s will greet WV inauguration festivities on the grounds of the capitol I Charleston. As Jim Justice takes the oath of office for a second time, skies will feature passing clouds amidst smears of blue. In the sun the midday temperature of 35 will feel OK, but in the shade the wind chill will come into play.

Saturday and Sunday will dawn with a heavy frosted chill and a light coat of ice on farmers ponds. Lows near 20 will be on par for the season. By afternoon Saturday’s high will be stuck in the 30s while Sunday 40 is in reach. Should moisture from a southern storm arrive quick enough, a period of afternoon snow or sleet would be possible in Ohio and Central WV. But by Sunday night and Monday a chilly rain will fall with a mix of ice, rain and snow across the mountains.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.