W.Va. filmmaker talks new movie: Exodus 23:20

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Working with a small grant from Marshall University, my team of producers and creatives helped me tell a story the way I felt was necessary. Exodus 23:20 is a film produced almost entirely in Putnam County, West Virginia, completely independently. It is a fictional story that hopes to take the gritty, larger than life elements of the traditional western and soak them in Appalachian aesthetic. Lighthearted at times, and honest at others, Exodus is a film that wants to be West Virginian before feeling West Virginian.

W.Va. Film Director, Kadin Tooley

