Advertisement

WVSP asking for help in connection to investigations

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM/KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police say they need help identifying individuals in connection to multiple larceny investigations in Putnam and Kanawha Counties.

They are in the pictures below.

Caption

If you have any information, you can call TFC Huffman or Cpl. Lowe at the South Charleston Detachment at 304-558-7777 or Cpl. Eastridge at the Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself
Angel McCaley, 36, leaves behind several family members including two young daughters.
Family urges public to keep guard up after 36-year-old mom dies of COVID-19
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice expands COVID-19 vaccine clinics, creates online registration system
House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County
UPDATE | Fatal house fire shuts down Rt. 152 in Wayne County
A former employee of Huntington Tri-State Airport is accused of embezzling more than $58,000...
Woman accused of embezzling nearly $58,000 from Tri-State Airport

Latest News

That's A Wrap! | Jan. 22
That’s A Wrap! | Jan. 22
W.Va. filmmaker talks new movie: Exodus 23:20
W.Va. filmmaker talks new movie: Exodus 23:20
Pastrami sandwiches with The Olive Tree Café
Pastrami sandwiches with The Olive Tree Café
Bumble talks dating 101 in 2021
Bumble talks dating 101 in 2021