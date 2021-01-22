WVSP asking for help in connection to investigations

PUTNAM/KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police say they need help identifying individuals in connection to multiple larceny investigations in Putnam and Kanawha Counties.

They are in the pictures below.

Autoplay Caption

If you have any information, you can call TFC Huffman or Cpl. Lowe at the South Charleston Detachment at 304-558-7777 or Cpl. Eastridge at the Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.